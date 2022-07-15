UrduPoint.com

Government Plans To Restart PM's Youth Laptop Scheme: Shaza Fatima

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The government plans to restart Prime Minister's youth laptop scheme this year under which laptops will be distributed among high achieving students of universities.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced on Friday while talking to Radio Pakistan on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

She said laptop was a tool that enabled youth to have access to latest skills, online work and businesses.

She said World Youth Skills Day was important as Pakistan was a country with 68 percent of the population comprising youth.

Shaza Fatima stressed on enriching the youth with modern vocational and technical skills as advancement in modern technology has advanced all sectors including agriculture, textile and manufacturing.

She said the PML N government in 2013 started Prime Minister's youth program under which 100,000 scholarships were given annually. She said that the government will soon advertise the scholarships for this year.

The SAPM said loan schemes for young entrepreneurs will also be revived under the Prime Minister's Youth program through which loan up to seven point five million rupees can be acquired on easy installments.

She said that special awareness programs and business plan trainings will be conducted to encourage the youth to start entrepreneurship and become job givers instead of job seekers.

