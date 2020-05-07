UrduPoint.com
Government Plans To Start Radio Education Program: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood stated on Thursday that government is considering to start Radio Education program to expand the distance learning project to far flung areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said the federal government would strengthen the Tele education system by including feedback mechanism to facilitate the students, moreover online education for higher classes would be more improved with the passage of time.

Replying to a question he said the National Coordination Committee would take the final decision regarding reopening of educational institutions after prime minister Imran Khan's approval.

''I think it is not possible to open school now, pandemic would likely to hit its peak in May as the experts have predicted so,'' he said.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf promised with the nation to clean the national politics from corruption, National Accountability Bereau(NAB) was an independent authority, he added.

