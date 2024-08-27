Government pledges to lead the country towards progress: Ali Pervaiz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Thursday that the government pledged its commitment to steering the country toward progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government, took difficult economic measures to put the country on the right track.

He said we are making significant progress and will soon overcome the relevant issues.

Regarding the International Monetary Fund, the Minister said positive news is expected in the coming days.

IMF is a necessary component to pull the country out of the economic quagmire, he added.

He said the government is doing all the efforts to support low-income electricity users. The Federal government has given protection up to 200 units in consultation with IMF.