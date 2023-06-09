UrduPoint.com

Government Presents Finance Bill 2023 In National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 08:41 PM

The government on Friday introduced the Finance Bill, 2023 in the National Assembly, aiming to implement the financial proposals of the federal government for the upcoming fiscal year, starting from July 1, 2023

The bill was presented by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who also delivered the Federal Budget for the year 2023-24. His budget speech lasted approximately an hour and 33 minutes.

The session was presided over by the Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, with the presence of the leader of the house (Prime Minister), Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Minister for Finance and Revenue laid out the annual budget statement for the financial year 2023-24, which included revised estimates for the financial year 2022-23.

Additionally, he presented the demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year 2023-24, along with regular and technical supplementary grants for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Furthermore, the excess budget statement for the financial year 2021-22 was also presented.

The Finance Bill 2023 holds significant importance as it outlines the government's financial roadmap and policies for the coming year. The Finance Bill will undergo scrutiny and discussions in the National Assembly before being enacted into law, shaping the financial landscape for the year ahead.

