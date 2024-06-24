Government Presents People Friendly Budget: Qaiser
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardships
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardships.
According to private news channel, he said that the government has allocated sufficient funds for the IT and agriculture sectors, aiming to boost exports and create jobs to combat poverty.
The budget prioritize the needs of the poor rather than the elite, also the tax burden was shifted from the poor to higher earners.
He said that the party's leadership expressed optimism that this budget will mark a turning point in Pakistan's economic journey, promoting sustainable growth and reducing inequality.
The government, this time, have put the needs of the poor and vulnerable at the forefront, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our economy works for everyone, not just the wealthy few," he added.
Recent Stories
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman
LHC adjourns plea against Section 144 enforcement till 25th
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC22 minutes ago
-
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed31 minutes ago
-
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister31 minutes ago
-
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation31 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers31 minutes ago
-
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman23 seconds ago
-
LHC adjourns plea against Section 144 enforcement till 25th24 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 2 accused involved in brothers killing26 seconds ago
-
Why did PTI members commit suicide by joining SIC?: CJP28 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan stresses immediate launch of Azm-e-Istehkam Operation in Balochistan11 seconds ago
-
‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ to curb terrorism: Musadik13 seconds ago
-
Governor urges lawyers to play important role in ensuring supremacy of constitution14 seconds ago