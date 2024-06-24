Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardships.

According to private news channel, he said that the government has allocated sufficient funds for the IT and agriculture sectors, aiming to boost exports and create jobs to combat poverty.

The budget prioritize the needs of the poor rather than the elite, also the tax burden was shifted from the poor to higher earners.

He said that the party's leadership expressed optimism that this budget will mark a turning point in Pakistan's economic journey, promoting sustainable growth and reducing inequality.

The government, this time, have put the needs of the poor and vulnerable at the forefront, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our economy works for everyone, not just the wealthy few," he added.