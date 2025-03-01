Open Menu

Government Prioritizing Performance Over Rhetoric: Barrister Aqeel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Government prioritizing performance over rhetoric: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday said that the government is countering the opposition’s hollow and baseless narrative with tangible performance. 

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Over the past year, the government has put the country on the path of development. 

Replying a query regarding the reshuffle in the Federal cabinet, he stated that the allies will be given responsibilities to ensure that the government team works collectively and efficiently.

 

Commenting on the opposition’s alliance, he remarked that the so-called alliance is disintegrated and dysfunctional. 

On the prospect of dialogue with the opposition, Barrister Aqeel stressed the government was willingness to engage for political stability, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was seeking an NRO through the negotiations. 

Since the government rejected granting any undue concession, PTI has opted for an escape route rather than constructive engagement, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

1 minute ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

3 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

4 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

4 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

5 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan