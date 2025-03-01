Government prioritizing performance over rhetoric: Barrister Aqeel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday said that the government is countering the opposition’s hollow and baseless narrative with tangible performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Over the past year, the government has put the country on the path of development.

Replying a query regarding the reshuffle in the Federal cabinet, he stated that the allies will be given responsibilities to ensure that the government team works collectively and efficiently.

Commenting on the opposition’s alliance, he remarked that the so-called alliance is disintegrated and dysfunctional.

On the prospect of dialogue with the opposition, Barrister Aqeel stressed the government was willingness to engage for political stability, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was seeking an NRO through the negotiations.

Since the government rejected granting any undue concession, PTI has opted for an escape route rather than constructive engagement, he added.