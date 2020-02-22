Government priority to spend money of development projects; Ali Amin Gandapur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said priority of Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) government is to spent money on development and uplift of deprived areas of the country.

"PTI's priority is to spend the money on development of the area", he added.

He said the federal government has received the proposal from Gilgit Baltistan government regarding the formation of new districts.

The minister said federal government is not creating hurdles in formation of the new districts.

He said, the federal government was ready to form new districts on merit and if it fulfils the requirements.

However, he added, many of the previously formed districts were still lacking the basic infrastructures, minister said.