Government Pushes For Constitutional Amendments In National Interest: Ihsan

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Government pushes for constitutional amendments in national interest: Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Monday said that the government wants to make constitutional amendments that benefit the country in the long run.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed the importance of strengthening the courts while adding that, "Improving the courts and their performance through constitutional amendments is vital for the national interest."

He emphasized that the government aims to build a wider agreement among political parties to make these changes smoothly.

He pointed out that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had benefited from Article 63A during its time in power.

