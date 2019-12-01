Government reduces prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) The Federal government on Saturday reduced the prices of petroleum products with effect from December 1, 2019, according to the statement issued by the finance ministry.The petrol price has been reduced by Rs0.

25 per liter, high speed diesel by Rs2.40 per liter, kerosene oil by Rs0.83 per liter, and light diesel oil by Rs2.90 per liter.The revised prices have been fixed at: petrol Rs113.99, high speed diesel Rs125.01, kerosene oil Rs96.35, and light diesel oil Rs82.43.