Government reduces profit on national saving schemes

Government has reduced profit rate on national saving schemes.According to media reports, the new rate will apply from January 1st 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Government has reduced profit rate on national saving schemes.According to media reports, the new rate will apply from January 1st 2020.

Profit on welfare and pension has been reduced from 12.

48 to 12.24 per cent, on Defence saving Certificate to 10.40 from 10.68 percent and Regular income certificate to 10.56 percent.Saving account profit has also been reduced to 8.60 and special saving certificate profit has been retained as 11 per cent.