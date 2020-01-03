UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Reduces Profit On National Saving Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Government reduces profit on national saving schemes

Government has reduced profit rate on national saving schemes.According to media reports, the new rate will apply from January 1st 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Government has reduced profit rate on national saving schemes.According to media reports, the new rate will apply from January 1st 2020.

Profit on welfare and pension has been reduced from 12.

48 to 12.24 per cent, on Defence saving Certificate to 10.40 from 10.68 percent and Regular income certificate to 10.56 percent.Saving account profit has also been reduced to 8.60 and special saving certificate profit has been retained as 11 per cent.

Related Topics

January 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with grow ..

8 minutes ago

Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing of Soleimani - ..

5 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's vision strengthening the economy, ..

23 seconds ago

Any damage to be caused to parks, public property ..

26 seconds ago

China Slams US strike on Iraq, Says Opposes Milita ..

28 seconds ago

Three day Int'l conference on Punjab history, cult ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.