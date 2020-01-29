UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Release Details Of Illegal BISP Beneficiaries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:54 PM

Government release details of illegal BISP beneficiaries

"The data of BISP beneficiaries has been divided into two categories from grade 1-16 and grade 17-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :"The data of BISP beneficiaries has been divided into two categories from grade 1-16 and grade 17-22. However, interesting facts have been revealed during the verification process as in most of the cases the government officers' having two wives both of them received the same stipend," he added.

Shahzad said such initiatives in every regime were designed to help the masses living below the line of poverty as it was a social welfare project. He said the Grade 17-22 officers had deprived the people of their rights who were dying of malnutrition and destitute households.

He noted that grade 17-22 officers' cohort that were receiving many perks and privileges from the government. "BISP should have been kept transparent and free from misappropriation whereas the federal government took the decision to confirm the veracity of the projects beneficiaries." The SAPM on Accountability gave the credit to Dr Sania Nishtar and her team for working on the verification of the data.

A total of 140,000 beneficiaries were government employees who had withdrawn the BISP stipend including their spouses. However, the 2,037 officers and their better halves were among those who applied for the BISP registration and successfully received the stipend after biometric verification and its evidences were available with the BISP.

The federal government, he said had decided to initiate departmental action against these public servants and had written a letter to the Establishment Division in this regard.

Moreover, their cases had been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe it as the fraud cases since the budgetary transactions were made from the federal government's kitty, he added.

"Name and shame of such people is necessary as the corrupt earlier had to hide their identity if found involved in such wrongdoings whereas at present, these people feel pride which is regrettable," he maintained.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

11 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

41 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

41 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.