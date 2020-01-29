Government release details of illegal BISP beneficiaries

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :"The data of BISP beneficiaries has been divided into two categories from grade 1-16 and grade 17-22. However, interesting facts have been revealed during the verification process as in most of the cases the government officers' having two wives both of them received the same stipend," he added.

Shahzad said such initiatives in every regime were designed to help the masses living below the line of poverty as it was a social welfare project. He said the Grade 17-22 officers had deprived the people of their rights who were dying of malnutrition and destitute households.

He noted that grade 17-22 officers' cohort that were receiving many perks and privileges from the government. "BISP should have been kept transparent and free from misappropriation whereas the federal government took the decision to confirm the veracity of the projects beneficiaries." The SAPM on Accountability gave the credit to Dr Sania Nishtar and her team for working on the verification of the data.

A total of 140,000 beneficiaries were government employees who had withdrawn the BISP stipend including their spouses. However, the 2,037 officers and their better halves were among those who applied for the BISP registration and successfully received the stipend after biometric verification and its evidences were available with the BISP.

The federal government, he said had decided to initiate departmental action against these public servants and had written a letter to the Establishment Division in this regard.

Moreover, their cases had been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe it as the fraud cases since the budgetary transactions were made from the federal government's kitty, he added.

"Name and shame of such people is necessary as the corrupt earlier had to hide their identity if found involved in such wrongdoings whereas at present, these people feel pride which is regrettable," he maintained.