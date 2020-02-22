UrduPoint.com
Government Responsible For Worst Inflation, Poverty And Economy: Haidri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:36 PM

Sorab (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) The Central Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari has said that the present rulers are just a group of inexperienced people who have been brought in a hurry and the people are suffering because of their incompetence.

The destroyers of the nation's economy will now address their shortcomings through eggs and poultry. The people are going through the worst phase of inflation of history while the rulers are still on their way of mistakes.

We have come out for the safety of Naamos-e-Risalat and the benefit of the country and we will not go back and our movement will not be wasted. Even today the announcement says that we are not accepting this disabled government.

The implementers of article 6 have to fulfill their passion then the nation will witness that who is the destroyers of the constitution.Maulana Abdul Ghafoor expressed his views through a telephonic communication with the President of Sorab Press Club Shabir Ahmad Lohri.

Abdul Ghafoor said that the concerns we expressed from the present rulers from day one are now accepting by the whole nation, the economy of the nation is being destroyed because of the present government incompetence, people are committing suicides because of the worst phase of inflation, the amount of performing Hajj is increased to 0.55 million rupees, how can they call themselves the makers of Riyasat-e-Madina?He said that the country is going through the worst economic phase because of the policies by the present rulers, as a result of their worst policies 100 million people have gone below the poverty level last year and their numbers are increasing day by day.The senator said that our movement is moving forward with effective strategy and we will save the nation from this disabled government very soon.

