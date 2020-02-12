UrduPoint.com
Government Rs 15 Billion Package, A Relief Package For Jahangir Tarin, Kusro Bakhtiar Only: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Maryam Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:06 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Nawaz has said that 15 billion package of Imran Mafia is just a deceit and further economic murder of poor people

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Nawaz has said that 15 billion package of Imran Mafia is just a deceit and further economic murder of poor people.She said while talking to media that irreparable loss is being caused to people, Country and national economy due to thief and corrupt Imran Khan mafia but now matter is of Pakistan, Concern is now of national economy, security and integrity of country.

. Imran mafia has spread corruption in every department while they borrowed 13,000 billion historic loans in 18 months and no single new brick was laid , she added.

She said that rupee value has fallen by 35 percent and export is also falling down and gas tariff was increased by 300 percent and electricity tariff was also spiked by 250 percent.

Drugs prices were increased by 50 percent and growth rate was scaled down to 1.9 percent from 5.8 while inflation increased from 3 percent to 15. If this is not a corruption and robbery then what is this, she stated.She further said that 15 Rs billion package of Imran mafia is a relief package for Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar while its trouble package for people.

