Government running on sorcery ,, amulets: Khurshid Shah

Sukkar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah has said this is the only government which is running on magic, sorcery and amulets." This is solitary government which we have seen running on magic, sorcery and amulets", he said this while talking to journalists during a ceremony here Monday.He went on to say inflation is on rise day by day but no increase in the salary has been made.

Government clamps tax on traders and traders are collecting money from the masses.

There is no check and balance.He held these people had made false pledges with the people. They are only expert of U-Turn.

Earlier they said they would provide container. Now what has happened with them that they are fearing from a girl. Maryam Nawaz public meeting has become successful at international level, he added. Every one knows they are under pressure.He remarked protest is going on in every street and corner and now they have set eyes on courts. But we are sure truth will prevail.