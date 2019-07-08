UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Running On Sorcery ,, Amulets: Khurshid Shah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

Government running on sorcery ,, amulets: Khurshid Shah

PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah has said this is the only government which is running on magic, sorcery and amulets

Sukkar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah has said this is the only government which is running on magic, sorcery and amulets." This is solitary government which we have seen running on magic, sorcery and amulets", he said this while talking to journalists during a ceremony here Monday.He went on to say inflation is on rise day by day but no increase in the salary has been made.

Government clamps tax on traders and traders are collecting money from the masses.

There is no check and balance.He held these people had made false pledges with the people. They are only expert of U-Turn.

Earlier they said they would provide container. Now what has happened with them that they are fearing from a girl. Maryam Nawaz public meeting has become successful at international level, he added. Every one knows they are under pressure.He remarked protest is going on in every street and corner and now they have set eyes on courts. But we are sure truth will prevail.

Related Topics

Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Money From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Hala China celebrates first anniversary, signs six ..

18 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA&#039;s Instagram photo contests an ..

33 minutes ago

Lahore-Mianwali train to be inaugurated on July 19 ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades its ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy's Proposal on New Donbas Talks Format to ..

1 minute ago

Iran Brings Uranium Enrichment Level to 4.5% - Ato ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.