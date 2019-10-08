UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Sattain Khairan, No One Can Pull It Down At Any One's Behest: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Government Sattain Khairan, no one can pull it down at any one's behest: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said government is all Ok and no one can pull it down at any one's behest." Section 144 is imposed in Blue area

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said government is all Ok and no one can pull it down at any one's behest." Section 144 is imposed in Blue area.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not come on October 27. Time for his March in Islamabad is not correct. PTI government has come with the mandate of people. No one can dislodge this government as long as it enjoys the trust of people.

"Government has Sattain Khairan" as long as it delivers correct. When Imran Khan came in Islamabad then it was other time. The wrong job can work at correct time", he said this while talking to media men after inaugurating Overseas Pakistanis facilitation counter here Tuesday.He went on to say the students from seminaries will be able to adopt the courses of MBBS and engineering and others.

The syllabus of Madaris has not been changed. Only those books have been changed by means of which the student could become doctor , lawyer and engineers.

Government wants seminary student is not only capable of becoming prayer leader but he should be eligible to every job.

No one is touching either madaris or its syllabus. No March in this regard is correct. Registration of any madrissah will not be cancelled.He underlined that Maulana is coming to Islamabad against the country.

His time to come to Islamabad is not correct.Money is wanted for every work, he said adding media does not ask any question about those who have taken away money.He held Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who has talked of state of Madina.Responding to a question he said "I had said this in specific perspective that Nawaz Sharif had to lose government for 3 or 4 persons who were around him.Zulfi Bokhari, special assistant to PM said mobile centres will be taken to rural areas.

Overseas ministry staff will also be available in these centres.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Interior Minister Mobile Student Doctor Job Money March October Prayer Media All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

14 minutes ago

Police arrest 188 drug pushers, drugs recovered in ..

4 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Committee asks India to l ..

4 minutes ago

Russian-German Spektr-RG Observatory Suffers Unide ..

4 minutes ago

ICRC, Shariah Academy Organize course on islam and ..

4 minutes ago

Army Chief apprises Chinese military leadership ab ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.