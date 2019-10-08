(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said government is all Ok and no one can pull it down at any one's behest." Section 144 is imposed in Blue area.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not come on October 27. Time for his March in Islamabad is not correct. PTI government has come with the mandate of people. No one can dislodge this government as long as it enjoys the trust of people.

"Government has Sattain Khairan" as long as it delivers correct. When Imran Khan came in Islamabad then it was other time. The wrong job can work at correct time", he said this while talking to media men after inaugurating Overseas Pakistanis facilitation counter here Tuesday.He went on to say the students from seminaries will be able to adopt the courses of MBBS and engineering and others.

The syllabus of Madaris has not been changed. Only those books have been changed by means of which the student could become doctor , lawyer and engineers.

Government wants seminary student is not only capable of becoming prayer leader but he should be eligible to every job.

No one is touching either madaris or its syllabus. No March in this regard is correct. Registration of any madrissah will not be cancelled.He underlined that Maulana is coming to Islamabad against the country.

His time to come to Islamabad is not correct.Money is wanted for every work, he said adding media does not ask any question about those who have taken away money.He held Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who has talked of state of Madina.Responding to a question he said "I had said this in specific perspective that Nawaz Sharif had to lose government for 3 or 4 persons who were around him.Zulfi Bokhari, special assistant to PM said mobile centres will be taken to rural areas.

Overseas ministry staff will also be available in these centres.