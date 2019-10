Government should allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment: Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain

PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has said that government should immediately allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has said that government should immediately allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.According to media reports, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and minister for defence Pervez Khattak met with Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain at his residence.

According to sources that Chaudhary Shujaat gave advice to Pervez Khattak on this occasion that government should immediately allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for abroad.Chaudhary Shujaat also said that government should make a sound decision regarding Nawaz Sharif.