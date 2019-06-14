UrduPoint.com
Government Should Concentrate Improving Economic Condition Of The Country: Senator Sitara Ayaz Of Awami National Party

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Government should concentrate improving economic condition of the country: Senator Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party

Participating in the Budget debate, Senator Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party said the government should concentrate improving economic condition of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Participating in the Budget debate, Senator Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party said the government should concentrate improving economic condition of the country.

She urged the government to expand tax net and austerity measures should be taken in true letter and spirit.

She criticized price hike especially increase in price of essential items including sugar, ghee and other items.

She said the middle class was mostly affected due to government policies. She demanded more allocations for recently merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring erstwhile FATA areas at par with other districts of the country.

She said the additional levies would make the life of common man more miserable as he was already paying numerous taxes.

Senator Nauman Wazir of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had injected $44 billion Dollars in market to keep dollar-Rupee parity ratio at artificial level. The government has opted to generate income in this budget instead of meeting the budget deficit by resorting to borrowing.

He appreciated enhancing subsidies for the poor segment of the society and collecting revenue from the rich. State owned industry must not be given subsidies.

He said the power consumers using less than 300 units per month were being provided Rs210 billion subsidy. He urged the opposition to give good suggestions for strengthening country's economy.

