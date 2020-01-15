UrduPoint.com
Government Should Focus Internal Matters Instead Of Seeing International Affairs : Siraj-ul-Haq

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami's Chief, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that a government which has failed to reach an agreement with opposition even on the appointment of chief election commissioner is rushing to settle differences among rival states

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's Chief, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that a government which has failed to reach an agreement with opposition even on the appointment of chief election commissioner is rushing to settle differences among rival states.He was talking to a delegation, which led by MPA Muavia Azam called on him in parliament lodges on Wednesday.He said the PTI government first should try to set own house in order before setting out on foreign adventures.

The government lacks clarity and vision, and is moving ahead without any direction.He held the rulers responsible for the political and economic crises, saying deliberate attempts were being made to divert the people's attention towards non-issues.

He expressed concern over the act of a Federal minister who brought boot in a live tv show, saying the debate was commenced to disrespect the politics and democracy.The JI chief said the PTI government brought irreparable loss to economy and it formulated flawed external and internal policies.

The poor, he added, were praying day and night to get rid of the present regime. He said the solution of all the problems lied in enforcement of Shariah, introducing interest-free economy and following the spirit of the ideology which was the basis of the creation of Pakistan.

