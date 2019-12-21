Government should not interfere in the FPCCI elections : UBG

(@imziishan)

Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that some ministers and politicians are trying to influence busuiness community to get vote in the upcoming FPCCI elections On Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that some ministers and politicians are trying to influence busuiness community to get vote in the upcoming FPCCI elections On Saturday, while talking to a meeting , he said that the opposition panel always try to come in power through the backdoor and now they are using the influence of some Federal and provincial ministers to get desired results.Different politicians are trying to force voters belonging to different chambers of commerce and trade associations to change their loyalities in favour of the failed group.Businessmen Pannel is facing crushing defeats since last five years and they would meet the same fate after five days, he added.

He climed that the defeat of the opposition in writing on the wall.He said that United Business Group will defeat the Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the upcoming elections of FPCCI.He said that politicians should abstain from interfering in the polls of the business community as businessmen will reject their pressure and vote UBG to power for the sixth time.He said that opposition is not interested in resolving the issues of the business community and they only appear on the scene at the time of elections, therefore, they are rejected by voters.