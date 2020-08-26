UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Should Release Funds To Educational Institutions For SOPs Implementation: Moonis Elahi

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:42 PM

Government should release funds to educational institutions for SOPs implementation: Moonis Elahi

Unprecedented services rendered by PML workers during the pandemic, Eco Friends should launch SOPs training programme in Punjab educational institutions

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020) The Pakistan Muslim League and Eco Friends workers have rendered unprecedented relief and mitigation services during the coronavirus crisis.

They have risked their own lives to save the masses from the deadly virus and provide a large number of protective equipment including face masks, sanitizer, etc and propagate pandemic awareness across Punjab.

PML has also provided a huge quantity of direly needed protective coveralls, face masks, sanitizers and gloves to Rescue 1122 workers in Punjab for their health and safety. These views were expressed by the Pakistan Muslim League senior central leader, MNA Moonis Elahi when briefed about the outcomes of the PML workers’ video conference organised on the topic of Disaster Management this Wednesday.

The briefing was given to him by PML advisor and national team leader of Eco Friends Rizwan Mumtaz Ali.

During the briefing, Moonis Elahi especially lauded Rizwan Mumtaz Ali's role model efforts in strengthening empathy and team culture in PML and transforming party workers' groups into cohesive teams.

At the end of the briefing, Moonis Elahi directed Eco Friends to launch a SOPs training programme in Punjab educational institutions from 15 September, the date of their reopening. The PML leader also urged the Punjab government to release funds without delay to provincial educational institutions for effective implementation of the SOPs.

Earlier the PML workers' video conference was attended by Zubair Ahmad Khan, Syed Bilal Sherazi, Ghulam Mustafa Malik, Malik Zulfiqar Pappan, Sohail Cheema, Syed Shakir Hussain Shah, Irfan Ehsan, Husnain Naseer, Haq Nawaz Sanghla, Arif Khan Rokhri, Noor Samand Bhatti, Tariq Majeed Ch, Shahid Dhair and Iqra Uzair.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Moonis Elahi September Rescue 1122 Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

1st Int'l virtual conference on Pakistan’s hydro ..

1 hour ago

OIC and Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperati ..

1 hour ago

OIC Welcomes the Certification of Eradication of W ..

1 hour ago

DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational ..

1 hour ago

LCCI concern over shifting of FBR taxpayer units

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.