Government should step up awareness about child labour hazards in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) member of child Protection Centre, Shafique Chaudhry Sunday said that millions of more juveniles were being forced to do hazardous works due to economic crunch of Covid-19 pandemic -registering phenomenal surge in the child labour cases after 20 years, according to a new brief from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF .

Talking to APP, he said that government's work on child rights was appreciable but long term strategy against child labour was direly needed in Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the informal literacy school should be opened in remote areas to check child labour.

Child labour had decreased to 94 million since 2000, but that decline could be reversed, he pointed out.

He said that the children were working under worst conditions causing significant harm to their health and safety.

"As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many can resort to child labour," said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. "Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable. Integrating child labour concerns across broader policies for education, social protection, justice, labour markets, and international human and labour rights makes a critical difference," he added.

According to the brief, COVID-19 could result in a rise in poverty and therefore to an increase in child labour as households used every available means to survive. Some studies show that a one percentage point rise in poverty leads to at least a 0.

7 per cent increase in child labour in certain countries.

"In times of crisis, child labour becomes a coping mechanism for many families," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "As poverty rises, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed into the workforce. As we re-imagine the world post-COVID, we need to make sure that children and their families have the tools they need to weather similar storms in the future. Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers." Shafique Chaudhry said that gradually mounting that child labour was rising as schools close during the pandemic. Temporary school closures are currently affecting more than 1 billion learners in over 130 countries,he added.

Even when classes restart, some parents may no longer be able to afford to send their children to school.

He said that the children could be forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs. Gender inequalities might grow more acute, with girls particularly vulnerable to exploitation in agriculture and domestic work,he added.

He said a number of measures to counter the threat of increased child labour, including more comprehensive social protection, easier access to credit for poor households, the promotion of decent work for adults, measures to get children back into school, including the elimination of school fees, and more resources for labour inspections and law enforcement.