Government Should take steps to control inflation as it is pushing the people below the poverty line: Saad Waseem

Taking part in the debate, Saad Waseem of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) asked the government to take steps to control inflation as it was pushing the people below the poverty line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Taking part in the debate, Saad Waseem of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) asked the government to take steps to control inflation as it was pushing the people below the poverty line.

He complained of unscheduled electricity load-shedding in his constituency.

Aliya Hamza Malik of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the government had present a pro-poor budget, which would help end poverty and create job opportunities. She said huge allocations were made for poverty alleviation, dams, higher education and other sectors in the budget. Various incentives were also announced for the uplift of masses, particularly the poor and middle classes, she added.

She said tax exemptions were also announced for various sectors, which would provide considerable relief to the people.

MMAP's Kamal Uddin appreciated the Minister for Communications and the government for allocating Rs 5 billion in the budget for the construction of a road linking Pishin district with Afghanistan. The road would help enhance trade with Afghanistan and other parts of the country, he added.

He said there was no mobile network in Pashin district and students could not get online education due to unavailability of cellular network. He urged the government to provide the cellular and internet facility to the people of remote areas.

Nuzhat Pathan of the PTI said the government had successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic with devising prudent policies. She said despite so many challenges, the government presented a people-friendly budget.

She said the government was providing interest free loans to the common people for buying their own house first time in the country's history.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal of the PML-N suggested that corona vaccine should be administered through polio teams as they had enough experience of vaccinating children during door-to-door campaigns.

Kanwal Shauzab of the PTI said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader of Islamic Ummah, who had highlighted the "Islamophobia" issue at international fora.

She said the incumbent government had successfully removed all the "economic mines" planted by the last PML-N regime. The PTI government inherited record current account deficit of $ 19.8 billion, but owing to its prudent policies it was now in surplus. The construction and large scale manufacturing sectors had shown progress.

She said the country's exports, which had plunged during the PML-N government, were now witnessing sharp increase. The textile sector received record export orders, she added.

Kanwal said the government had announced a huge package for the construction industry.

She said billions of rupees package was given to the deserving people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Khan Daha of the PML-N said his party's government had eradicated the menace of terrorism and laid a network of roads across the country. It also ended power load-shedding.

Later, the House adjourned to meet again on Friday at 11am.