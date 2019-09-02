UrduPoint.com
Government Starts Backyard Poultry Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:48 PM

Federal government has kicked off backyard poultry initiative in which some five million pre-vaccinated high laying birds would be distributed among people at subsidized rates throughout the country including federal capital Islamabad, Azad Jammau and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Federal government has kicked off backyard poultry initiative in which some five million pre-vaccinated high laying birds would be distributed among people at subsidized rates throughout the country including federal capital Islamabad, Azad Jammau and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.In this connection the opening ceremony of the project was held on Monday here at Poultry Research Institute.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan inaugurated the backyard poultry initiative.The total cost of the project is Rs 1635.47 million of the total cost 30% would be borne by the government, while 70% would be the beneficiary share.Federal Minister Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his very first speech to the nation expressed his grave concern for malnutrition and resultant stunted growth in children.

This program is one of the steps for the provision of animal protein and other food nutrients to under nourished population.

The Minister further said that the provision of cheap poultry products is a good step to address the issue of malnutrition.Minister said that according to National Nutrition Survey 2018-19, 40% children up to 5 years of age in Pakistan have different physical and mental health issues, and according to the survey conducted by UNICEF Pakistan ranks 3rd in this menace.

We need concrete steps to address the issues in small children and achieve zero hunger target. Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program focuses on economic, agricultural and social revolution in the country.

Minister said backyard poultry is successful internationally tested program.He said this project could prove vital for our women especially those residing in villages. This initiative will strengthen them physically and economically, for our Government strongly believes that by empowering our womenfolk would guarantee a bright future.On the occasion Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and senior leader of PTI Jahangir Khan Tareen were also present.

