Government Starts Campaign To Enroll 1.6mln Out-of-schools Children

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Saturday said that an enrollment campaign has been started for the last three weeks to bring out-of-school children to schools.

He said this year more than 1.6mln children will be enrolled in schools.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the enrollment campaign at the Government Higher Secondary school Bugdada Mardan.

Director Education Iqbal Khan, the District Education Officer and officials of NCHD, and Dosti Welfare Organization also addressed the event.

Secretary said the government is taking concrete steps using all available resources for the providing best education opportunities in the province.

He urged parents to enroll their children in schools and play their role in an educated society.

Teachers are the spiritual fathers of children and teachers should use all their abilities to provide quality education to children, he said.

He said the provincial government has made double shifts in more than 1,000 schools to bring out-of-school children to schools.

Director of Education Dr Iqbal Khan said to make the enrollment campaign successful, all the DEOs of the province have been instructed to assign special duties to teachers to meet elected representatives, political and social leaders, scholars and other members of the society and bring out-of-school children to schools.

More Stories From Pakistan

