Government Starts Planning To Deal With Azaadi March
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:41 PM
Government has started its planning in order to deal with the Azadi March of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman.Army could be called in aid for civil administration under Article 245
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Government has started its planning in order to deal with the Azadi March of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman.Army could be called in aid for civil administration under Article 245.Deployment of Army in all important government buildings is also being considered, however ultimate decision of deployment of Army would be made by interior ministry.