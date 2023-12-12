Open Menu

Government Steadfast In Eliminating Terrorism: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Government steadfast in eliminating terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the government was steadfast in eliminating terrorism and extremism from the country.

The prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a police station in the Daraban area of district Dera Ismail Khan, which claimed the lives of three policemen.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the homeland.

He said such acts could not deter the resolve of the security forces to fight terrorism.

The prime minister directed the best medical treatment to the injured of the terrorist attack.

