UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Steps Leading Towards Real Change In People Lives:Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:10 PM

Government steps leading towards real change in people lives:Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that positive steps taken by the government were leading towards real change in the lives of the people.

In her tweet, the Special Assistant said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice was basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill sets the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in Civil Courts to Supreme Court to two years. Earlier, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of third generation, she expressed.

Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court was being linked with modern technology.

She said inheritance right available to women under islam had turned into social and legal complications.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform the society on the pattern of state of Madinah and the law constituted under his direction would ensure women get their due share in property. She said the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill would assist the people incarcerated in Pakistani jails, especially women, children and other deserving prisoners, to get the facility of legal aid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Technology Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Sunday Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Dubai Real Estat ..

11 minutes ago

Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independen ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference in S ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.