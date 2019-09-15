Government steps leading towards real change in people lives:Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that positive steps taken by the government were leading towards real change in the lives of the people.

In her tweet, the Special Assistant said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice was basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill sets the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in Civil Courts to Supreme Court to two years. Earlier, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of third generation, she expressed.

Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court was being linked with modern technology.

She said inheritance right available to women under islam had turned into social and legal complications.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform the society on the pattern of state of Madinah and the law constituted under his direction would ensure women get their due share in property. She said the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill would assist the people incarcerated in Pakistani jails, especially women, children and other deserving prisoners, to get the facility of legal aid.