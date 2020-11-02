Government striving for best educational facilities to women: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan has said that educated women always played a key role in development and prosperity of any society that is why provincial government was striving to ensure equal educational facilities and provision of best learning environment for women in the province.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at University of Swat (UoS) here Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Jamal and Director Planning Mehboobur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

He said that government prioritized creation of higher education opportunities in remote areas so that women could take part and would be able to contribute in development of the country.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor UoS briefed the minister about women campus and informed that Women's Campus was formally announced in 2016. He said that a total of 490 students are being imparted in the institute in four science subjects Dr. Amjad Ali directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for extending the subjects up to eight and to increase faculty members of women campus of UoS.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would formally inaugurate Women's Campus in January 2021.

The Housing Minister called for ensuring a monthly review meeting on Women's Campus of Barikot keeping them informed about the details. He also assured all possible support for the Women Campus of UoS.