UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Striving To Improve Life Standard Of The Masses; Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Government striving to improve life standard of the masses; Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

The government striving hard to improve life standard of the masses by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps, said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar flanked by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : The government striving hard to improve life standard of the masses by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps, said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar flanked by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Talking to media persons at Circuit House here Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that he on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting all divisions of Punjab to enquire about the issues and problems of people so that the same could be resolved on top priority basis.

In this connection, public representatives and local administrations of all divisions have also been asked to complete ongoing development and welfare projects on war-footing so that the people could be provided maximum relief without any delay, he added.

CM Punjab said that there were about 500 mega development projects being executed across the province with an estimated cost of Rs.152 billion.

CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a successful visit to USA which would pave new era of progress and prosperity in the region.

He said that Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who raised the dignity of Pakistani nation by taking up various issues including Kashmir dispute before American President in a decent manner and convinced him for arbitration for Pakistan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also preferred trade instead of aid and his address to Pakistani community in USA put extra pressure on American houses to take Pakistani issues seriously and strengthen bilateral relations.

The PM's visit would help in promotion of Pak-US trade relations in addition to foil nefarious designs of anti Pakistan elements who were hatching deep-rooted conspiracies to weak Pakistan and destabilize its economy, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan with a comprehensive vision was dragging out Pakistan towards progress and prosperity and his manifesto would be materialized and the people would enjoy its fruits soon.

Responding to a question, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he will have a detailed meeting with public representatives soon and take prompt steps for redressal of public problems on priority basis.

He also announced to establish Journalists' Colony in Faisalabad and said that appropriate steps would be taken soon to provide this facility as provided in other major cities of Pakistan including Rawalindi, Islamabad, Lahore.

Later, Chief Minister Punjab along with Governor Punjab planted a sapling in the lawn of Circuit House Faisalabad to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign.

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Mehmood Javaid Bhatti, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, acting Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Tariq Khan Niazi, parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Firdous Rae, Mian Waris Aziz, Mian Khiyal Kastro and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Progress Same Media All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in Hajj operation: Pilgrims being se ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Rana Mashhood's p ..

22 seconds ago

Talent hunt programme to be launched to develop st ..

23 seconds ago

Libya's Eastern Government Accuses GNA of Using Mi ..

25 seconds ago

NAB hands over Rs 20mln cheque to CS

27 seconds ago

Pakistan-China delegations discuss border security ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.