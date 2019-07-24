Government striving to improve life standard of the masses; Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

The government striving hard to improve life standard of the masses by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps, said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar flanked by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : The government striving hard to improve life standard of the masses by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps, said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar flanked by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Talking to media persons at Circuit House here Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that he on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting all divisions of Punjab to enquire about the issues and problems of people so that the same could be resolved on top priority basis.

In this connection, public representatives and local administrations of all divisions have also been asked to complete ongoing development and welfare projects on war-footing so that the people could be provided maximum relief without any delay, he added.

CM Punjab said that there were about 500 mega development projects being executed across the province with an estimated cost of Rs.152 billion.

CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a successful visit to USA which would pave new era of progress and prosperity in the region.

He said that Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who raised the dignity of Pakistani nation by taking up various issues including Kashmir dispute before American President in a decent manner and convinced him for arbitration for Pakistan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also preferred trade instead of aid and his address to Pakistani community in USA put extra pressure on American houses to take Pakistani issues seriously and strengthen bilateral relations.

The PM's visit would help in promotion of Pak-US trade relations in addition to foil nefarious designs of anti Pakistan elements who were hatching deep-rooted conspiracies to weak Pakistan and destabilize its economy, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan with a comprehensive vision was dragging out Pakistan towards progress and prosperity and his manifesto would be materialized and the people would enjoy its fruits soon.

Responding to a question, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he will have a detailed meeting with public representatives soon and take prompt steps for redressal of public problems on priority basis.

He also announced to establish Journalists' Colony in Faisalabad and said that appropriate steps would be taken soon to provide this facility as provided in other major cities of Pakistan including Rawalindi, Islamabad, Lahore.

Later, Chief Minister Punjab along with Governor Punjab planted a sapling in the lawn of Circuit House Faisalabad to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign.

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Mehmood Javaid Bhatti, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, acting Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Tariq Khan Niazi, parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Firdous Rae, Mian Waris Aziz, Mian Khiyal Kastro and others were also present on the occasion.