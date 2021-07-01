Government striving to improve living standard of poor people: Senator Aon Abbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Thursday said the government was sincerely working to improve living standard of poor segments of the society.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government also picked poor people who were sleeping on roads, under bridges at night and provided them shelter and redressed their grievances.

He particularly mentioned that on the directive of prime minister he visited centres set up by the government for the poor in disguise as common man and waited in queue for hours to monitor the situation and attitude of staff towards the poor during his tenure as Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The government felt pain for neglected segments of society and wanted to root out the problem they are facing, he maintained.

Aon Abbas said next generations would remember the courageous decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Afghan issue and other international disputes.

He said Imran Khan would set precedent of legacy to be followed by other leaders to make county more prosperous and urged people to cooperate with the government on tax issues so that tax collection targets could be achieved.

He said that parliament was mother of all institutions and parliamentarians should respect each other.