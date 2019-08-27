UrduPoint.com
Government Successfully Internationalized Kashmir Issue: Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

Government successfully internationalized Kashmir issue: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said PTI government under the vibrant leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan would never compromise on Kashmir issue as present government has successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that India used to consider Kashmir an internal issue but Pakistan has internationalized it, adding, those who do not want peace in the region would be exposed at every international forums.

He said the opposition political parties of India have also expressed outrage over the illegal measure of Narendra Modi government, adding, none of these tactics of Indian government can suppress the Kashmiris movement for the right of plebiscite.

He said PTI government is pursuing a vibrant policy to resolve Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmiris.

Pakistan is determined to be with Kashmiris till the last breath, he mentioned.

Narendra Modi has committed a big strategic mistake by revoking special status of the Kashmir and will face the consequences, he warned.

Replying a Question, he asked the national opposition parties to come united on Kashmir resolve as doing politics on this issue would harm the cause.

The opposition parties instead of point fingering and criticizing the government must come forward for Kashmiris and they should continue to raised voice for their rights and give right suggestions to the government in this regards, he suggested.

He further said whole Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to support them till realization of their goal of freedom, adding but PTI government will never compromise on national thieves.

In another Question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his competent team have worked really hard to stabilize the economy.

Incumbent government has taken revolutionary steps to increase revenue, foreign investment and progressive taxation, he said.

The people of Pakistan would reap the fruits of these decisions in near future, he said, adding, Pakistan is heading towards the right direction as far as economic revival is concerned.

Pakistan has also followed policy of peace and restraint to improve bilateral ties with all neighboring countries based on equality and respect, he added.

It is outcome of Present government's efforts that world powers have finally taken notice of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he highlighted.

In another Question, he said that i would also appreciate National Accountability Bureau for holding the powerful accountable.

The corrupt leader only increased their own assets and did not work for the betterment of the country, adding, Incumbent government strengthened Pakistan's position at international front where people want to listen Imran Khan.

He warned opposition leadership that Imran Khan's government will not to step back from holding accountability for all alleged in corrupt practices during their respective tenures.

He further said that his government would approach the world leaders to inform them about Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

