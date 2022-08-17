Government supports automobile manufacturing in country, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan told Senate here on Wednesday that the incumbent government had resolved to support automobile manufacturing industry in the country in order to discourage assembling of spare parts and to bring down prices.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz, he said the government would welcome good suggestions regarding the local manufacturing of cars and assured that the government would implement all the positive suggestions.

He said that an automobile manufacturer would obviously love to manufacture cars locally, if there was consumption.

He regretted the fact that the PTI government had done nothing to resolve the complaints of people against automobile sector.

Earlier, Senator Mohsin Aziz said the auto manufacturers had not yet started production of cars locally which was in violation of the law passed 34 years ago. Instead the automobile manufacturers were still assembling the cars, he said.