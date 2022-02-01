Government takes several measure for business community: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by trade and industrial community; and was adopting every possible measure to provide atmosphere for the business community.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), which called on him at Governor's House on Tuesday.

Textile value addition and other relevant issues were discussed in the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Governor of problems being facing the textile sector specially with reference to supply of natural gas to the industry.

Imran Ismail asked the delegation to come up with practical recommendations for resolution of the issue. "Both public and private sectors will have to work in close cooperation for the progress and prosperity of the country", he added.

Governor Ismail said that textile industry has a key contribution in country industrial development and earning foreign exchange.

He underscored that value-addition in all sectors, especially in textile, is indispensable for capturing international market.

Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman was also present.