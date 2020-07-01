UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:06 PM

Government taking all measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus: Rashid Hafeez

Raja Rashid Hafeez, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Tuesday said that the Punjab government had taken effective measures and was utilizing maximum available resources to combat Coronavirus on emergency basis across the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Raja Rashid Hafeez, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Tuesday said that the Punjab government had taken effective measures and was utilizing maximum available resources to combat Coronavirus on emergency basis across the province.

Taking to party workers here, the Minister who is also in-charge of Corona Control and Monitoring of Rawalpindi asked the party workers to create awareness among the masses to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs issued by the government to prevent corona , Due to non-compliance of precautionary measures by the public, govt was facing difficulties in controlling the pandemic and sealed different populated areas of city, he added.

He also asked the residents to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars to stay protected from the contagious virus.

Rashid Hafeez said that despite the extremely difficult economic and financial constraints, the Punjab govt presented a tax-free budget and even abolished the taxes of Rs 56 billion that were already being collected in Punjab.

