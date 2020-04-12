UrduPoint.com
Government Taking All Out Efforts To Prevent People From Corona Virus: Province Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Government taking all out efforts to prevent people from corona virus: Province Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Labor and Man Power Ansaar Majeed said that led government was taking all out efforts to prevent people from corona virus adding that in fight against corona virus we have to implement on the government instructions.

He expressed these views in joint meeting of divisional administration and Parliamentarian. In meeting provincial minister forest Sabtain Khan, MNA Choudhary Amir Sultan Cheema,members of Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bachar,Ameer Muhammad Khan, Sardar Ghulam Asghar Larri, Shamim Aftab, Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood , RPO Afzaal Kausar and DCs of four districts.

It was informed to meeting that overall situation of corona in Pakistan was not worst as in other countries and government was looking seriously to open the business centers with some conditions after April 14 lockdown.

The meeting was briefed that more than 6,000 persons had been screened in all four district of division of which 95 suspected patients were found.

The divisional administration has set up quarantine for corona patients in four districts while a field hospital has also ready.

It was also told to meeting that under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Rs.250 million has been distributed among the deserving families till now while 53 payments centers have been set up across division.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood told to meeting that the target of wheat procurement 3 lakh 68 thousand and 966 metric ton has been set this year across the division for this 36 procurement centers have also been set up.

In meeting, Mianwali Parliamentarian have suggestion to allow the crushing industry of Pull 111 for crushing so that construction projects could be complete and also they have recommended to give relief to Bhakkar and Mianwali farmers because heavy rain affected their wheat crop badly.

