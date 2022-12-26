UrduPoint.com

Government Taking All Possible Steps For Welfare Of Media Persons: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the present government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of journalists.

Congratulating the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club, she said the PML-N government fully believed in freedom of speech and independence of the press.

In a statement, she congratulated Azam Chaudhry on his election as President of LPC, Shadab Riaz as Senior Vice President, Zaheer Ahmed Babar as Vice President, Abdul Majeed Sajid as Secretary, Hassan Taimur Jakhar as Joint Secretary and Hafiz Faiz Ahmed as Finance Secretary.

She expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of Lahore Press Club will play its role in the welfare of journalists.

The minister also hoped that the journalist community of Lahore will continue to play its role in the promotion of the rule of law and democratic traditions.

The minister expressed her best wishes for the newly elected body of the Lahore Press Club.

