Government taking all possible steps for welfare of farmers; Minister

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi Thursday said the present government was taking all possible steps for welfare of farmers and their skill development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi Thursday said the present government was taking all possible steps for welfare of farmers and their skill development.

In a meeting with a three-member delegation of Friesland Campina headed by Nageen Rizvi who called on him at his office, the minister said a large number of people belonging to the livestock sector were affiliated with dairy farming and in this regard, steps were also being taken for breeding and improving animal care.

He said the cooperation of private sector with the government in this regard wsa the need of hour.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said the work was underway in the Dairy Development Department in collaboration with World Bank in 10 districts under which awareness was being provided on animal care, breeding and farming management.

He emphasized that the government is making it easier for farmers to access information so that they can better take care of their farms and animals while using the latest technology.

Training is also being provided to the farmers in Tando Jam.

The provincial minister added that the department was also providing the facilities needed to increase the production, but it would be important to get more use of the experience and expertise of the Friesland Company in this connection.

Earlier, the delegation's chief, Nageen Rizvi, told the minister about the organization that more than 18,000 women belonging to the primary dairy sector have been trained in seven districts of the province under the Women's Entrepreneur Livestock Development Program. In addition, skill development for 600 women to start their businesses in this field, over 1,200 people in 4 districts have been provided farm supervisory training which also include more than 400 women.

On the occasion, Sindh Secretary Livestock and Fisheries also briefed the participants about the facilities being provided by the department while the Director General Dr. Nazir Kalhoro also highlighted the performance of the department.