Government Taking Measures To Curtail School Drop Out Ratio: Sardar Shah

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah Friday said that School Education Department initiated concerted measures to prevent school dropouts, particularly for upgrading schools and providing transport to girls to facilitate them in continuing their education

The minister, in a meeting with the delegation of Asian Development Bank, hoped that these measures would help more than 0.8 million girls in Sindh completing their high school education in the coming years, said a statement issued here.

Sardar Ali Shah said that model schools will be established at Taluka (Tahseel) level in Sindh and ensuring access of girls to those schools will be the first priority.

Seeking Asian Development Bank's support for promotion of girls' education in the province, he said that the Sindh government intended to arrange transport under the public private partnership mode to bring girls to schools by ensuring provision of quality commuting facilities.

The minster underscored the need of rehabilitation of 1600 flood-affected schools in Sindh and outlined that schools with high enrollment ratio will be given priority in the rehabilitation process.

Highlighting measures for preparation of curriculum in Sindh, the education minister informed that for the first time in Sindh, Middle Tech curriculum has been developed under which students would be imparted technical education along with formal education so that they could be able to get livelihood support based on their learned skills while continuing their further education.

Sindh government also needed support of international organizations for various projects aimed at enhancing literacy ration and development of education sector in the province, Shah said and proposed Asian Development Bank to prioritize education sector in the upcoming projects.

The ADB delegation assured the provincial minister of working together for the cause and to provide all possible support in the regard.

