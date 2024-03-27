Government taking measures to improve infrastructure, governance: CS Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, Wednesday, said that government was taking measures to improve infrastructure, water supply, sewerage and governance in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, Wednesday, said that government was taking measures to improve infrastructure, water supply, sewerage and governance in the province.

He, in a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney, said that Sindh government was working on water supply, sewerage and restoration of road infrastructure keeping in view the growing population of Karachi.

Shah, while discussing impacts of climate change, stated that despite less than 1 percent contribution in worldwide greenhouse gas emissions Pakistan was at the top of the countries affected by climate change.

The unprecedented 2022 floods cost Pakistan $32 billion while climate change concerns will continue to haunt the country in the future, he added.

The climate change had serious repercussions on river Indus and Federal government has launched 'Living Indus' project to subside the effects of climate change on the largest river of the country in consultation with environmental experts, all stakeholders and provincial governments, he informed and also sought technical assistance by British government to deal with implications of climate change.

The CS further said that there were enormous opportunities for British investors in Sindh particularly in energy, environment and agriculture sectors.

British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney expressed interest in supporting the Living Indus project.

Chief Secretary Sindh presented cultural gifts to the British Deputy High Commissioner at the occasion.