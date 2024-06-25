Open Menu

Government Taking Measures To Promote Sports In KP: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Government taking measures to promote sports in KP: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan on Tuesday said that the provincial government is taking far-reaching measures to promote sports in the province.

After taking charge of his department, he organized various sports events in the entire province, in which games were specially organized for special persons.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the National Mixed Martial Arts Warrior and Kickboxing competitions under the auspices of the Mardan Sports Department and District Administration at the Mardan Sports Complex where he was the chief guest.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister food Zahir Shah Toru, MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir, Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid, Regional Sports Officer Sulaiman, District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar and President of Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation were present.

Adviser on sports and youth affairs said that the provincial government will continue its full support for the welfare of the sportsmen and they are being provided with sports opportunities without any discrimination.

He said that the provincial government will organize more events at the provincial level very soon. The main objective of the government is to attract the youth towards positive activities in order to avoid them from indulging in negative activities.

On this occasion, the District Sports Officer said that 50 athletes from other provinces including KP participated in these competitions.

He informed that 52 fights were held in this event. In which 15 players won silver and bronze medals. While 10 players won gold medals. The title medal was won by Adil Kaka from Baluchistan.

Advisor Sports and Youth Affairs also announced 2 lakh rupees for the winning players and also distributed medals among them.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Sports Mardan Nasir Kaka Gold Silver Bronze Afridi Event From Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

2 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

5 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

8 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan