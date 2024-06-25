Government Taking Measures To Promote Sports In KP: Advisor
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 09:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan on Tuesday said that the provincial government is taking far-reaching measures to promote sports in the province.
After taking charge of his department, he organized various sports events in the entire province, in which games were specially organized for special persons.
He was addressing the closing ceremony of the National Mixed Martial Arts Warrior and Kickboxing competitions under the auspices of the Mardan Sports Department and District Administration at the Mardan Sports Complex where he was the chief guest.
On this occasion, Provincial Minister food Zahir Shah Toru, MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir, Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid, Regional Sports Officer Sulaiman, District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar and President of Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation were present.
Adviser on sports and youth affairs said that the provincial government will continue its full support for the welfare of the sportsmen and they are being provided with sports opportunities without any discrimination.
He said that the provincial government will organize more events at the provincial level very soon. The main objective of the government is to attract the youth towards positive activities in order to avoid them from indulging in negative activities.
On this occasion, the District Sports Officer said that 50 athletes from other provinces including KP participated in these competitions.
He informed that 52 fights were held in this event. In which 15 players won silver and bronze medals. While 10 players won gold medals. The title medal was won by Adil Kaka from Baluchistan.
Advisor Sports and Youth Affairs also announced 2 lakh rupees for the winning players and also distributed medals among them.
