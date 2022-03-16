Government taking practical steps to solve public issues, Says minister

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf was taking all possible steps practically to solve public issues on their doorsteps and measures were underway in this regard.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Punjab to media persons said this while he was visiting Rajanpur Sahulat Bazaars on Wednesday.

He said that incumbent government of PTI took every step to eradicated inflation. The minister said that government diverting resources toward masses and inflation will control soon.

He checked sahulat bazaars of the district and directed officials concerned to ensure to monitor rates of commodities on daily basis.

He also said that Ehsaas initiatives, Sahulat Bazaars initiatives and others were the people friendly ones for the masses.

The minister also said that government was also focusing to upgrade the common man and hoped that next days will be good for the poor due to practical performance of the government