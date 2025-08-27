Open Menu

Government Taking Proactive Steps For Rehabilitation In GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Government taking proactive steps for rehabilitation in GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) & SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, said Wednesday that the government is actively working on rehabilitation and reconstruction in GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after recent natural disasters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the relief phase has ended, and the focus is now on long-term recovery.

This includes restoring infrastructure, rehabilitating water supply schemes, reviving agricultural land, and providing facilities to affected communities, he added.

Amir Muqam admitted that climate change is the main cause of frequent disasters. However, he said the government is taking responsibility and doing all it can to support the public.

He stressed the need for a proactive approach, adding that proper planning and preparedness are vital to face future challenges.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan