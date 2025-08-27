Government Taking Proactive Steps For Rehabilitation In GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) & SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, said Wednesday that the government is actively working on rehabilitation and reconstruction in GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after recent natural disasters.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the relief phase has ended, and the focus is now on long-term recovery.
This includes restoring infrastructure, rehabilitating water supply schemes, reviving agricultural land, and providing facilities to affected communities, he added.
Amir Muqam admitted that climate change is the main cause of frequent disasters. However, he said the government is taking responsibility and doing all it can to support the public.
He stressed the need for a proactive approach, adding that proper planning and preparedness are vital to face future challenges.
