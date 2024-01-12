Open Menu

Government Taking Steps To Boost FDI: President Alvi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the government was taking steps to promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan.

Talking to a German delegation of international food wholesaler, METRO Group, led by its CEO Dr Steffen Greubel here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan was an attractive destination for the foreign investment and business.

The president also appreciated the METRO Group for their investment in Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the president about business and investment of the METRO Group in Pakistan.

The delegation told that keeping in view the conducive environment for the foreign investment in Pakistan, the METRO Company desired to further expand the business activities in the country.

Besides, the delegation was of the view that Pakistan was an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism.

