Government Taking Steps To Raise Covid-19 Testing Capacity : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Government taking steps to raise Covid-19 testing capacity : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal Tuesday said that the government was doing all out efforts to increase its testing capacity to strengthen the health sector to cope with coronavirus pandemic by setting up new labs, introducing local ventilators and providing testing tools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal Tuesday said that the government was doing all out efforts to increase its testing capacity to strengthen the health sector to cope with coronavirus pandemic by setting up new labs, introducing local ventilators and providing testing tools.

It is not the time to get political point scoring, all provinces' stakeholders should aside their differences and get united with Federal government to fight against coronavirus effectively, he urges while speaking to ptv news channel.

We have to combat this challenge with collective efforts, he mentioned.

The incumbent government is leaving no stone unturned in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured.

Talking about Parliament role in this corona crises, he explained Parliament committees have an important role but due to avoid unlimited crowd of parliamentarians and social distancing committees were delayed and canceled.

However, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had taken an important step and called the national assembly to restore the committees' meetings through video links, he added.

After Asad Qaiser , the Senate chairman also calling a meeting regarding IT and communication tomorrow which will be held through video link and in coming days Parliament would hopefully to start calling its joint sessions.

The Senate committees will also start working through video links and social distancing, he added.

