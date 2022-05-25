UrduPoint.com

Government Taking Stringent Action Against Encroachment On State Lands: Dharijo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Government taking stringent action against encroachment on state lands: Dharijo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Trade and Cooperatives, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking stringent action against encroachments on state lands.

The minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also taken stern notice of the encroachment over government lands and no squatter will be spared, said a statement issued here.

Dharijo said that cooperative housing societies had also been instructed to take action against the land grabbers.

Terming PTI's four-year rule as root cause of energy crisis in the country, he said that the incompetent Niazi government could not buy furnace oil on time while it was also negligent in LNG contracts.

Imran Khan ruined the country for his ego, Dharijo said and recalled that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had repeatedly drawn the attention of the previous government to these issues but to no avail.

Strongly condemning terrorist incidents in Sindh the provincial said that terrorists had no religion or faith. The Sindh government will not spare those involved in terrorist incidents, Jam vowed.

