Government Targets 100% Literacy, Allocates Rs 65 Billion To HEC; NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly was told that Rs 65 billion has been allocated to the Higher Education Commission, the Chairman of the Federal board has been appointed per legal procedures, and steps are being taken to achieve 100% literacy in the country.

During the Question Hour in the National Assembly on Thursday, Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar informed the House, in response to questions from Sharmila Farooqui and other members, that the HEC had requested a budget of Rs125 billion but was allocated Rs 65 billion by the government.

She stated that it was decided in a meeting to improve financial governance, cut unnecessary expenses, enhance administrative staff to streamline operations, implement a one-line budget, and strengthen financial management and administration.

She mentioned that the four provinces were contacted, and they provided bailout packages. The governments of Sindh, Balochistan, and other provinces have cooperated with us.

In response to a supplementary question from Dr. Shazia Sobia, she said that they are addressing internet-related issues and their efforts are focused on providing education through the internet, even in remote areas.

In response to a question from Rai Hassan Nawaz, she stated that the syllabus is a provincial matter, and the provinces are working on it.

To a question from Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Farah Naz informed the House that efforts are being made to achieve 100 percent literacy in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

In response to a question from Agha Rafiullah, Farah Naz Akbar informed the House that all legal procedures were followed for the appointment of the Chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. The current appointment is on a deputation basis and was made by the competent authority in accordance with legal requirements.

