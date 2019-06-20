(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Government has decided to allocate Rs10 billion for "Prime Minister's Kambyab Jawan Programme" to impart technical and vocational training and SME lending scheme to empower maximum youth in the country.

According to an official, the incumbent government was committed to groom youth to become self-sufficient and engage them in the development of the country.

He said that the budget would be utilized for different schemes under Kambyab Jawan Programme to create maximum employment opportunities, technical and vocational training and SME lending schemes for youth. He said that it would help reduce the daunting unemployment and different issues related to marginalized youth.

He said that PTI Government was focusing on institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth