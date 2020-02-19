Government to announce National Medicine Policy within 15 days: Dr Zafar Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the government has already completed work on National Medicine Policy aimed at reforming the pharmaceutical industry of the country which would be announced in next two weeks

Addressing at 5th Pharma Summit organized by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA) here on Wednesday , the Advisor said that besides the National Medicine Policy, five year action plan was also devised for its implementation.He said that regulatory system was also being made predictable and easy for growing the pharma sector in the country.The Advisor said the government was committed to reforming the pharm sector and all bottle necks were being removed in this regard.He said that there are more difficulties due to presence of interest groups.Dr Mirza said efforts were also being made that only best possible people could run the regulatory authority.The Advisor also urged the pharma sector to shun practice of unethical promotion of their certain products.Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the government was committed to increasing the country's exports by removing all the obstacles and roadblocks.

Special focus was also being given to increase the exports' volume through tariff rationalization, trade related investment, institutional reforms and easing of business regulations, he added.He said textile was leading export of the country but now new sectors including pharma were identified which could enhance the country's exports.He said pharma industry was very important for us and strategy was being developed to reform it for enhancing pharma exports.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that African countries have around 1.3 billion populations with $ 2.7 trillion GDP and the government also wanted to double our trade with them in next five years.He urged the pharma sector to look towards African countries for capturing their markets.The Advisor said revitalizing the exports of the pharma sector was one of the government priorities to boost the national exchequer.

A special pharmaceutical export promotion committee has also been set up to encourage production and exports of medicines and medical products, he added.He called upon the pharma industry to come forward in order to enhance the current volume of over $ 300 million exports to over $ 3 billion.