UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government To Bring Business Friendly Atmosphare :Chief Minister KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:58 PM

Government to bring business friendly atmosphare :Chief Minister KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that provision of conducive environment for investors through ease of doing business is the topmost priority of the provincial government through which considerable revenue generation and self sustainability of the province can be ensured

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that provision of conducive environment for investors through ease of doing business is the topmost priority of the provincial government through which considerable revenue generation and self sustainability of the province can be ensured.While chairing a meeting regarding steps taken for promoting ease of doing business at Chief Minister house, the Chief Minister was informed that Ease of Doing Business cell at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of investment and trade (KP-BOIT) and rolling out full online application system with an E-payment option has been established whereas a favorable credit line for small to medium enterprise through Bank of Khyber will also be launched very soon.

Furthermore, steps have also been taken to eliminate duplication of taxes and regulations regarding NOC, Fee, Tax, License and other facilities in order to facilitate the investors at maximum level.

The Chief Minister directed that remolding of institutions should be geared up to improve the structural, functional, advisory, facilitative and after care process at KP-BOIT and relevant provincial agencies regarding investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Promotion of this province at both domestic and international level as a preferred destination for investment by creating the enabling environment through ease of doing business is ultimate goal of incumbent government," he added.

CM said that provincial government is also striving for trading across borders.

Torkham border has already been opened for 24 hours throughout the week which has great impact on import and exports as well. As per details, improvement occurred during last three months show that annualized impact of 24/7 operation at Torkham border is very graceful with Rs.32 billion increase in exports and Rs.4.4 billion increase in import duties at an annualized cost of only Rs.0.1 billion per year.It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister to contribute towards ease of doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through this committee, besides four consultative sessions with both public and private stakeholders, mapping of 66 regulations across 15 different departments of the province have been completed.

The regulations mapped cover various aspects including licenses, permits, registration, no objection certificates, taxes, fee/charges, inspections and identification of duplication of regulations.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Import Business Noc Enterprise Border Bank Of Khyber Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion BOI

Recent Stories

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

31 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

17 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

Govt working on ML-1 project, economic zones for c ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.