Government to bring merit in jobs : Governor KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that illegal and against the merit recruitment would not be tolerated at any cost

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that illegal and against the merit recruitment would not be tolerated at any cost.

By ensuring transparency and merit in the higher educational institution we would set an example for other department.He expressed these views while chairing a senate meeting of the Islamia College University Peshawar here at Governor House, on Friday.The senate meeting also discussed JIT report on irregularities during appointment process in the said educational institution.

The Governor warned those who committed irregularities in appointment would be dealt strictly under the law to eliminate the menace of corruption once and for all.He emphasized upon adopting financial discipline in preparation of budget and also directed Islamia college administration to overcome budgets deficits through internal arrangements.Later the senate gave conditional approval of the current fiscal budget 2019-20 of the Islamia College University.